Glazer: DeAndre Hopkins to Be Subject of Trade Calls, Would Take 'An Awful Lot'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As NFL teams look to improve before the Oct. 29 trade deadline, one huge name that could be on the move is Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that teams have called about Hopkins and will call again next week, although it would take "an awful lot" to complete a deal.

"I don't think it's going to happen," Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday, but reiterated that the Texans will at least be taking calls on their star receiver.

The Texans are in the thick of the playoff race at 4-3, but last week's 30-23 loss to division rival Indianapolis Colts was certainly a setback for the season. Trading away one of the team's top players would seemingly signal the white flag on the year.

On the other hand, quarterback Deshaun Watson has had success this year even without targeting Hopkins. He has spread the ball around to Will Fuller, Keke Coutee and Kenny Stills, as well as tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins.

Though Fuller is out with a hamstring injury, he could be back in the lineup for the stretch run of the season.

With Hopkins coming with a $14 million cap hit, per Spotrac, this could be a way to clear space without damaging the team. It would also help recoup some assets lost while trading for Laremy Tunsil before the season.

Meanwhile, another contender could add an elite receiver who has been named first-team All-Pro in each of the last two years. He's been up-and-down in 2019 but still has 49 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, including his 106-yard effort in Week 7.

Though it doesn't appear the Texans are actively shopping Hopkins, there will likely be plenty of demand in the next few days.