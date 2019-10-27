ZOZO Championship 2019: Sunday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Tiger Woods remains on course for a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory, as he holds a three-shot lead at the ZOZO Championship.

After inclement weather disrupted the weekend's play at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, the competitors completed their third rounds on Sunday and went straight into the fourth round. Play was suspended late in the day on Sunday because of darkness, with Woods in a strong position over his rivals:

The competition will now be concluded on Monday, and the 15-time major winner is on the brink of matching Sam Snead's haul of 82 wins on the PGA Tour.

Given the manner in which Woods has been playing at the competition, ESPN's Bob Harig thinks he will be able to enjoy a relatively stress-free final day:

Woods is making his first competitive appearance since knee surgery in August, and he has performed well. Given the stop-start nature of play over the weekend, Sunday was always going to be a big test for Woods, as he had a lot of holes to get through. The day started off poorly for him, as he three-putted his first hole.

However, he recovered and was able to shoot six birdies in his third round. It was then a quick turnaround for Woods in his pursuit of the title:

The players started Round 4 knowing they wouldn't be finished by the end of the day, although that didn't deter Woods. Three birdies and a bogey moved him to 18-under for the tournament through 11 holes.

The Tiger Tracker Twitter account relayed some of Woods' comments at the close of a draining day:

Per golf writer Justin Ray, the 43-year-old has been able to play some of the most consistent golf of his career in Greater Tokyo:

At this late stage of the tournament, if anyone is going to reel in Woods, it will be Hideki Matsuyama, who strung together two birdies before the close of play to close the gap to three shots:

Given the momentum he was building, the light faded at the worst possible time for the home player .

Further down the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy was able to thrill fans, as his third round of 63 was the lowest of the week. Per Golf writer Ron Mintz, the Northern Irishman was able to make up a lot of ground on Sunday:

At the end of the day, McIlroy was 11 under par, seven shots off the lead.

While strange things can happen in the final stages of tournaments, Woods is so experienced and has played with such assurance that it makes the prospects of a late collapses unlikely.

Matsuyama would need a glut of birdies at the start of his round on Monday to apply any pressure to the leader. Even then, you sense Woods would have more gears to go through in pursuit of a landmark success.