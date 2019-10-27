MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Earns 11th Season Win

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales crashed out of the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix on the final lap on Sunday, handing victory to world champion Marc Marquez.

Having qualified on pole position, Vinales led for long spells of the race before he engaged in a gripping battle with the Honda rider in the final stages. Marquez was able to get past his rival in the early stages of the final lap and when Vinales tried to make his move to get back in front, he lost balance.

The error from the Yamaha rider allowed Cal Crutchlow to take second, with Australian Jack Miller finishing in third place and securing a maiden premier-class podium on home soil.

Vinales and Marquez started off on the front row of the grid, but got off to slow starts, allowing Valentino Rossi to move to the head of the race.

That was before Crutchlow overtook the Yamaha rider to establish himself up front. But as the race settled down, Vinales started to find the impressive pace that was on display in qualifying and cut his way through the field into first place.

From there, the only man who was capable of staying with Vinales was Marquez, who also moved past Crutchlow to nestle behind the race leader. The Spanish duo were then able to pull away, leaving the rest of the pack in what appeared to be a battle for the final step on the podium.

Over the course of the final 17 laps, Marquez loomed ominously behind Vinales before he made his decisive move on the final lap. After the race, the world champion detailed how he had planned to earn the win:

Per MotoGP writer Neil Morrison, Vinales said after the race that he wasn't willing to settle for a minor place on the podium on Sunday:

The last-lap drama served up another moment to savour for Marquez in a season that will live long in the memory.

Having already clinched the 2019 title, the Honda rider could have become complacent in the final weeks of the season. But it's clear how driven he is by the prospect of winning MotoGP events.

Marquez will be seeking to equal the record 13 wins he accrued in his 2014 title-winning season. He needs two wins from the final two rounds of the 2019 campaign to do so. Given the form he's in, it's difficult to envisage any other competitor in the field halting him.