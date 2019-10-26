Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIOctober 26, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified in pole position for Sunday's Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, beating Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to top spot:

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton had to make do with fourth place on the grid, while Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas qualified in sixth but suffered a big crash in the final moments of the session.

Verstappen snatched top spot with a time of one minute, 15.949 seconds that saw him secure just the second pole position of his career.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Nix Could Be Next Great CFB QB

    👀 Malzahn: Bo has ‘it factor’ 😤 Most freshmen are scared, ‘not Bo’ ➡️ Auburn QB’s journey to follow dad’s footsteps

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Nix Could Be Next Great CFB QB

    Lars Anderson
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Experts CFB Week 9 Roundtable

    ❓Who wins ranked matchups? ❓How many TDs for Jalen Hurts? ❓How bad will Najee Harris roll on Arkansas?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R Experts CFB Week 9 Roundtable

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    HOU: World Series Isn't Over

    The Astros prove they're still alive with convincing 4-1 win in DC

    Featured logo
    Featured

    HOU: World Series Isn't Over

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Juan Soto Already a Legend

    🗣️ ‘No moment is too big for him’ 🙌 Mentored by Yadi, turns 21 today 🏆 Childish Bambino is eyeing the title

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Juan Soto Already a Legend

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report