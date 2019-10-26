Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified in pole position for Sunday's Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, beating Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to top spot:

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton had to make do with fourth place on the grid, while Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas qualified in sixth but suffered a big crash in the final moments of the session.

Verstappen snatched top spot with a time of one minute, 15.949 seconds that saw him secure just the second pole position of his career.

