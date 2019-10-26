UFC Fight Night 162 Results: Winners, Scorecards for Maia vs. Askren Card

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Demian Maia handed Ben Askren his second consecutive defeat at UFC Fight Night 162 in Singapore on Saturday, winning by submission in the third round. The Brazilian has now won three straight after losing three consecutive fights and falling out of the welterweight title picture.

Stevie Ray beat Michael Johnson in the co-main event, winning a close decision. Here are the full results from the main card:

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren: Maia def. Askren by submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray: Ray def. Johnson by majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush: Dariush def. Camacho by submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Gane def. Mayes by submission (heel hook) in Round 3

Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli: Salikhov def. Staropoli by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-28)

For a full look at the undercard results, click here.



Maia was easily the better fighter on the feet in the first round, doing a nice job of controlling the distance against an overmatched Askren. Both are known for their grappling, but the latter still looks far more uncomfortable as a striker. He did get the fight to the mat late, however, scoring with some solid punches.

Both fighters slowed down in the second round, with more late action on the ground. Askren went for the takedown, but Maia used a triangle to move into mount, and both fighters showed off their impressive skills on the mat.

SiriusXM's Luke Thomas loved it:

Maia again looked the better fighter for the majority of the third round, and after getting into a mounted position, he worked his way to Askren's back and sank in the choke.

Askren did not tap, but he passed out eventually:

Askren is now 1-2 in the UFC after making his high-profile switch from ONE Championship.

Johnson and Ray served up a close affair in the co-main event, giving the judges plenty to think about.

The first round was a close one, with both finding some success in the exchanges but neither landing any significant blows. Johnson took the lead in the second, using his jab and landing counters with precision and patience.

The 33-year-old seemed to be in control early in the third round as well, but Ray landed a takedown and proceeded to dominate his opponent for the final two minutes.

Sporting News' Steven Muehlhausen thought it was a bad decision from the judges, despite Ray's strong finish:

Dariush won his third fight in a row and second of the year in a dominant showing against Camacho.

The 30-year-old flashed wonderful timing and creativity with a Superman punch and several body kicks, before taking his opponent to the ground and sinking in the rear-naked choke.

John Cavanagh, Conor McGregor's coach, was impressed:

And it wasn't the only dominant outing on the main card. Rising heavyweight prospect Gane showed off his balanced skillset in a win over Mayes, taking his professional record to a perfect 5-0.

He did most of his damage on the feet, landing this impressive flying knee and nearly finishing his opponent at the end of the opening round:

The onslaught continued for nearly three full rounds, but rather than continue picking Mayes apart, the Frenchman ended things on the ground with a late heel hook.