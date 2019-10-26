ZOZO Championship 2019: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Tiger Woods holds a two-shot lead at the 2019 ZOZO Championship after he carded a second consecutive round of 64 in Saturday's second round in Chiba, Japan.

Rain had washed out Friday's action, and the tournament will now finish on Monday, but Tiger is in the box seat after registering seven birdies and just a single bogey on Saturday to move to 12-under par at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is two shots back on 10 under after a second-round 66.

Meanwhile, home favourite Hideki Matsuyama and 2011 USPGA champion Keegan Bradley are together in third on eight under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after Round 2:

1. Tiger Woods, -12

2. Gary Woodland, -10

T3. Keegan Bradley, -8

T3. Hideki Matsuyama, -8

T5. Corey Conners, -7

T5. Daniel Berger, -7

T7. Xander Schauffele, -6

T7. Matthew Wolff, -6

Full leaderboard at PGATour.com



Woods is aiming to match Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins, and he put himself in a commanding position with a fine display on Saturday.

The 15-time major winner started in perfect fashion with a birdie at the first after an arrowed approach to three feet.

He gave the shot back after missing the green at the second, but another birdie at seven courtesy of a fine 15-foot putt meant he made the turn in 33.

A run of three birdies in the first four holes of the back nine saw Woods hit the 10-under mark and join Woodland at the top of the leaderboard.

And a birdie-birdie finish gave him some breathing room going into Round 3:

Woodland will be playing alongside Tiger in the third round after he shot five birdies in his second-round 66 on Saturday:

Matsuyama could be the key threat to Woods, though, in front of a home crowd.

The 27-year-old carded a 67 on Saturday on the back of a grandstand start at the 10th.

The hole had been shortened to just 140 yards due to Friday's rain, but it remained a par four, and Matsuyama took full advantage as he made a two.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, could force himself into contention with a good third round.

The Northern Irishman is three-under par after a 65 on Saturday that included an eagle at 10, four birdies and one bogey.