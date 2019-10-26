NASCAR at Martinsville 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

This preview includes schedule and ticket information, with links to StubHub. Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with StubHub. We will receive revenue from your purchase.

Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, hosts the first of three races in the Round of 8 in the 2019 NASCAR season on Sunday.

A victory for any of the play-off drivers in the First Data 500 would put them into the Championship 4.

Martinsville is the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit, which invariably makes for intense and exciting action.

Date: Sunday, October 27

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

TV Info: NBC



Live Stream: NBC Sports App



Tickets: StubHub

Denny Hamlin has the momentum going into the First Data 500 after triumphing last time out in Kansas for his fifth win of the season.

He has a fine record in Martinsville, winning five times at the track in his career, although his most recent victory at the track was back in 2015.

In last year's corresponding race, Hamlin came second, and he was fifth at the STP 500 in March. The 38-year-old is a firm contender for his first championship win, and he will be relishing the opportunity of booking his spot in the Championship 4 by winning the First Data 500 again.

Reigning champion Joey Logano, meanwhile, is battling for form:

He won last year's race in a stunning finish, but he is without a podium place since early September, a run of six races, and he has finished outside the top 10 in the past three.

A win on Sunday for the Team Penske driver is far from out of the question, though, and it would propel him back into contention for another title win.

Among Logano's key rivals will be Kyle Busch, who is on a good run.

The 34-year-old was third in Kansas, has three top-10 finishes in the past five races and has not finished outside of the top five at Martinsville in 10 starts since 2015.