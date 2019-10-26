Tiger Woods Takes 2-Shot Lead After Round 2 at ZOZO Championship 2019

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Tiger Woods shot a superb second-round 64 to take the lead at the 2019 ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, on Saturday.

Rain had washed out Friday's action, but the 15-time major winner was unperturbed, carding seven birdies at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club to move to 12-under par for the championship, two shots ahead of Gary Woodland in second place.

His short game was in excellent shape, and numerous crucial par saves built momentum to a grandstand birdie-birdie finish.

The rain delay means the tournament will finish on Monday, but Sunday will be crucial for Woods as he aims to match Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins.

Woods made the ideal start to his delayed second round.

A brilliant approach to the first meant he had a three-foot putt for an opening birdie, and he duly converted to go seven under:

He gave the shot back on the second after missing the green wide with his approach and failing to get up and down.

Scrambled pars at five and six were followed by another birdie at the par-three seventh when the 15-time major champion sunk a magnificent 15-footer.

Woods then narrowly missed another birdie putt at nine to reach the turn at one-under par for the day:

The 10th was effectively a gimme birdie for most players on Saturday after it was shortened to just 140 yards due to Friday's rain but remained a par four.

Tiger drove the green and two-putted to kick off the back nine with a birdie and move to eight under.

A fine 15-foot putt at 11 then caught the edge of the hole to increase the momentum for the Masters champion:

And he hit the top of the leaderboard with a two at the par-three 13th.

An arrowed approach to two feet on the 17th saw Woods move into the lead on his own before he extended his advantage at 18.

A superb approach with a fairway wood gave him a look at eagle on the closing par five from around 20 feet.

Woods was unable to convert as he putted past the hole, but a tap-in birdie was a great way for him to finish the round and to establish himself as the clear front-runner at the halfway stage.