NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Robby Anderson, Trent Williams, Eagles

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

NFL trade season is in full swing, and big names like Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Bennett have changed teams in the past week.

As the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday creeps closer, many teams are trying their hardest to either trade or trade for players in order to either compete for playoff berths or reset expectations for the remainder of the year.

It seems that the biggest trade target throughout this entire season is unlikely to change teams before Tuesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, Washington is holding firm in its refusal to trade seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams despite repeated overtures from interested parties like the Cleveland Browns.

Even though Washington could likely recoup some good value for Williams given his pedigree and relative health, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said that the situation has "gotten personal" and that they will wait to move him until after the season.

One of Washington's NFC East rivals seems less cautious in making moves ahead of the deadline.

The Philadelphia Eagles have quickly fallen on hard times following a healthy dose of preseason hype, ranking 27th in pass defense and losing games to the 1-6 Atlanta Falcons and 2-3-1 Detroit Lions.

Prolific Eagles general manager Howie Roseman seems likely to inject fresh blood into his locker room this week, and Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote that Philly badly wants Denver Broncos Pro Bowl corner Chris Harris Jr. to help shore up their abysmal pass defense.

Both Harris and the Broncos have plainly stated that he will be staying put, but we all know that false information is the currency this time of year, so don't be surprised if Harris is wearing green at Philly's Week 9 affair against the Chicago Bears.

In addition to a potential move in the secondary, Philly may look to make trades on both the offensive and defensive line. Regarding the O-Line, Breer believes that backup tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai could be traded, as the entrenchment of Jason Peters and Lane Johnson and drafting of Andre Dillard has made him expendable.

Elsewhere, the New York Jets reportedly continue to have a hot commodity on their hands in wide receiver Robby Anderson. According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes and Vic Tafur, the Oakland Raiders have inquired about acquiring the outside speedster from Gang Green.

Anderson, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season, would undoubtedly serve as an upgrade along the boundary for an Oakland offense that has leaned heavily on running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller to shoulder the load this season.

Entering Week 8, Anderson has logged 17 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Dating back to his debut in 2016, the Temple product has hauled in 172 catches for 2,546 yards and 16 scores.