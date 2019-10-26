Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton can win his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

Only Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas can halt the Brit from retaining his crown for a third successive season.

Hamilton needs to outscore Bottas by 14 points at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track for the title to be his with three races to spare.

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 2:10 p.m. local, 7:10 p.m. GMT, 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

Ferrari's pace might end up being too good for Mercedes in Mexico City, but all eyes will be on Hamilton and Bottas.

Bottas was victorious in the last race in Japan, and with the reigning world champion grabbing a spot on the podium in third, the Silver Arrows regained the constructors' championship.

It was the sixth consecutive title for the German team, and Hamilton thanked the organisation and congratulated his team-mate after the latest success:

Mercedes' strength is no surprise, but Ferrari have shown a path to the world title might be open for them next season.

Charles Leclerc has won two races in his debut season with Ferrari, and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel remains a consistent threat to the podium places—he won the Singapore Grand Prix in September.

The Italian constructor will also battle Red Bull Racing for supremacy in Mexico, with the Honda-powered British team usually performing well at this track in previous campaigns. Max Verstappen has won the race for the past two years.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Speaking ahead of the race, Hamilton said he will be focussing on his own performance rather than the Prancing Horse's, per Daniel Blackham of the Daily Express:

"All I can do is try and focus. They'll be quick on the straights here, there's that one big straight that could make all the difference, we could lose half a second there alone, who knows? All I can do is make sure I get everything and more out of my car, that's the goal. There's races where you expect [Ferrari] to be really quick and they just aren't. Let's hope this is one of those races."

Hamilton will be methodical over the next four races, and the Brit knows he has time to collect the points he needs to finish the job.

To become a six-time world champion at 34 would be a tremendous achievement, and the talent Hamilton displayed early in his career at McLaren has been fulfilled.

The challenges will grow next season for both Hamilton and Mercedes, with Leclerc and Verstappen leading the next generation of the sport, but for now, the Englishman remains the greatest driver in Formula One.