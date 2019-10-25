Ohio HS Cross-Country Runner Noor Alexandria Abukaram Disqualified Over Hijab

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Sylvania (Ohio) Northview High School cross-country runner Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified from last weekend's Division 1 Northwest District meet for wearing a hijab, which violated uniform regulations.

"It was like your worst nightmare to have to compete and then find out that you got disqualified and it's because of something that you love," Abukaram told CNN's Christina Zdanowicz on Thursday. "Why should you have to sacrifice your religion and a part of who you are to run, to do another thing that you're very passionate about?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.