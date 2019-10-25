Ohio HS Cross-Country Runner Noor Alexandria Abukaram Disqualified Over Hijab

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 24: Competitors race in the Girls 13 years 3k U14 event during the Australian Cross-Country Championships at Kembla Grange on August 24, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Sylvania (Ohio) Northview High School cross-country runner Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified from last weekend's Division 1 Northwest District meet for wearing a hijab, which violated uniform regulations.

"It was like your worst nightmare to have to compete and then find out that you got disqualified and it's because of something that you love," Abukaram told CNN's Christina Zdanowicz on Thursday. "Why should you have to sacrifice your religion and a part of who you are to run, to do another thing that you're very passionate about?"

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

