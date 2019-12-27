Kings' Marvin Bagley III Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves After Suffering Foot Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings announced second-year forward Marvin Bagley III was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left foot injury.

This marks the second time Bagley has been hurt this season, as he previously missed time with a fractured right thumb. He was averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in eight games entering play Thursday.

Sacramento selected Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Duke, passing up other highly touted prospects such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Though Bagley hasn't shown the offensive prowess of those two, he could pair well with point guard De'Aaron Fox for years to come.

Injuries limited Bagley to 62 games as a rookie, and he made just four starts due to then-head coach Dave Joerger's affinity for playing veterans. Even so, Bagley was productive with averages of 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per contest.

That was good enough to earn Bagley a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie first team, making him the second Kings player to earn that distinction in three years along with guard Buddy Hield.

With further progress expected from Bagley, Fox and Hield and the hiring of Luke Walton as the new head coach, the Kings entered the 2019-20 season with designs on ending a 13-year playoff drought after going 39-43 last season.

Making that a reality will be difficult if Bagley doesn't recover quickly, although the Kings do boast a decent amount of frontcourt depth.

Until Bagley returns, Nemanja Bjelica and Dewayne Dedmon are both likely to see significant playing time alongside starting center Richaun Holmes.

None of them bring the same type of offensive punch that Bagley does, but they have a chance to replace at least some of his production collectively.