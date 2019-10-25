NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Harris Jr., Jets' Robby Anderson

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

It is the most wonderful time of the year. With the October 29 trade deadline looming, NFL general managers for contenders are pushing to be gifted an early Christmas in useful players from teams with lost seasons.

Two of those franchises are the 2-5 Denver Broncos and the 1-5 New York Jets. For the Broncos, the most sought-after player is cornerback Chris Harris Jr. For the Jets, it's speedy wideout Robby Anderson.

Chris Harris Jr.

As Denver7's Troy Renck reported, Denver is unlikely to move its star corner, Harris Jr.—but the right offer could change that. Renck suggested a package involving a second-rounder or early-third-rounder could move the needle for the Broncos.

The logic is sound. Harris Jr. is 30 years old, making $12.05 million this season and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020. Most importantly, his talents are being wasted as the Joe Flacco acquisition has failed to reignite a Denver team that ranks in the bottom 10 for passing yards per game.

While the passing defense has remained stout, allowing the league's third-least passing yards per game (195.3), their rushing defense has been average, and the team is going nowhere as the Kansas City Chiefs run away with the AFC West.

Harris Jr. is a tremendous talent who could revitalize a struggling secondary for a contender. The Philadelphia Eagles had high expectations for 2019 until injuries decimated their secondary. The Houston Texans, too, could use a boost after allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (275.6) thus far this season.

The Baltimore Ravens are also in the bottom 10 against opposing air attacks this year, so there should be a few high-profile suitors for Harris Jr. if Denver is able to leverage offers and raise his price until general manager John Elway is forced to acquiesce.

Robby Anderson

Like last season, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Robby Anderson is receiving trade offers. This time, though, the Jets are listening and have "made it clear to teams that wide receiver Robby Anderson can be had before the October 29 trade deadline for the right price."

Anderson's value is evident.

The 6'1" wideout is a blazer who can blow the top off of a defense on any play. Offenses like the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars could reach a new level with Anderson's penchant for hitting the deepest levels of opposing secondaries.

Like Harris Jr., Anderson is a proven talent, but an unrestricted free agent in 2020 that New York may be tempted to move for assets in lieu of paying. Unlike Harris Jr., Anderson is 26 years old and fits 22-year-old franchise quarterback Sam Darnold's window. Not only does he fit Darnold's developmental window, he also has remained the signal-caller's favorite target.

Darnold and Anderson have a similar pleasure: the deep ball. In Anderson's past 10 games with Darnold, he has averaged 8.3 targets per game on 16.8 yards per reception. Moving your franchise's preferred target feels silly, but sillier things have happened (including the Jets sending blank MRIs of Kelechi Osemele's shoulder to doctors).