Jets Admit They Inadvertently Sent Blank Kelechi Osemele MRIs to Doctors

The New York Jets and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele remain at odds over his shoulder injury, with the latest issue involving blank MRIs.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Osemele said Wednesday that Jets general manager Joe Douglas told him the team made an "honest mistake" when it inadvertently sent blank MRIs to doctors.

Osemele also told reporters he got a third doctor to confirm he needs surgery and wants to undergo the procedure Friday, but the Jets have yet to approve it. He added he hasn't talked to head coach Adam Gase in weeks.

"The team's position is that I can play through this injury because I started the season playing with the injury," Osemele told reporters.

After starting New York's first three games, Osemele has sat out the past three weeks because of an injured shoulder.

Osemele's agents, Andrew Kessler and David Mulugheta, said two doctors told Osemele he needs surgery on a torn labrum based on their look at his MRIs, his symptoms and pain, and the Jets insurance provider has approved the procedure, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kessler and Mulugheta added Osemele will have "all of his rights under the CBA enforced through the legal process" if the Jets don't approve Friday's surgery.

Per SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets fined Osemele last Saturday for refusing to practice, and he is expected to be fined again for not playing in Monday's game against the New England Patriots.

Osemele told reporters Wednesday he filed a grievance against the Jets and that his plan is to have surgery this week, with or without the team's permission, and he also expects them to cut him after this season.

The Jets sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for Osemele and a sixth-round pick in March. The two-time Pro Bowler was expected to be an integral part of New York's offensive line this season.