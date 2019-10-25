NBA Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Pursuit of Andre Iguodala, John Wall, More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

A couple guys who are not currently playing basketball are at the center of the NBA's latest rumors.

Andre Iguodala, who remains inactive for the Memphis Grizzlies, is reportedly expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers once a buyout is secured, according to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan.

And Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Washington Wizards are being denied their disabled player exception request for John Wall, who remains sidelined with a torn left Achilles.

There is some active basketball news, though, with Charania noting the Milwaukee Bucks have picked up Donte DiVincenzo's third-year option.

Andre Iguodala

On the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, MacMullan stated the following about Iguodala's eventual landing spot once a buyout is agreed upon: "He's going to the Lakers. I've had four different players tell me that. Every player I talk to tells me that."

The Grizzlies are likely still holding out hope they will be able to trade the 35-year-old, but if they are unable to find a deal, they will have to come to terms on a buyout for the former All Star and Finals MVP.

Even if Iguodala is traded, he will likely request a buyout from his new team.

The fit with the Lakers is almost uncomfortably palpable. In their season opener, they were unable to slow Kawhi Leonard down (who finished with 30 points) when Danny Green left the court, and the team's offense lacked a certain playmaking panache.

While the Lakers try to remedy the latter by starting Rajon Rondo in their next game, Iguodala is the perfect veteran wing to help on both fronts.

In six seasons and three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, he repeatedly proved, come playoffs, his versatile defense and offensive skills are nearly irreplaceable.

The forward can guard almost every position and handle the rock, drop dimes and hit clutch shots on the other end. For a championship contender like the Lakers, he would be a godsend.

John Wall

Wall is unlikely to play this season, so the Wizards requested a disabled player exception from the NBA that would award them $9.2 million to offset his absence.

With that exception denied, Washington is left with little financial flexibility this season and will need to be frugal or creative when attempting to improve its roster.

The team has obvious holes, as an injured Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith are its best current point guards.

This will likely be another lost season for the Wizards, but they will be able to find out exactly what they have in major minutes for their newer pieces: the sophomore Thomas Bryant, rookie Rui Hachimura and newly acquired Davis Bertans.

Donte DiVincenzo

After grabbing the nation's eye as a starter for Villanova, DiVincenzo was drafted in the first round by the Bucks in 2018.

The guard's rookie campaign wasn't illustrious, as he only managed to shoot 40.3 percent from the field, 26.5 percent from three and 75.0 percent from the line, but he apparently showed enough potential for the Bucks to extend him.

The Big Ragu hit double-digit scoring three times and could become a fixture of the Milwaukee rotation if he improves and helps balance the departure of Malcolm Brogdon.