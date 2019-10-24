Cordy Glenn Downplays Tension with Bengals After 1-Game Suspension

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cordy Glenn was suspended for the team's Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars for disciplinary reasons, but on Thursday downplayed any notion that a rift with the team had kept him out of action to this point in the season.

"I think the only thing that happened honestly is I got hurt," Glenn said, referencing a concussion suffered in August, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "That's just all that happened. It's not about not wanting to play."

According to an Oct. 17 report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Glenn and the Bengals "have been at odds regarding the concussion, its symptoms, whether he's able to return, the need for second opinions, and how the player feels."

Additionally, "Glenn and a member of the Bengals' coaching staff argued (a witness thought at one point that it was going to turn physical), and Glenn eventually told coach Zac Taylor to just cut him."

That reportedly led to a $200,000 fine and a Week 7 suspension. Glenn, however, has downplayed any rifts with the organization.

"Of course I want to prove myself and do my share around here and help the team win and help out however I can," Glenn said. "It was just an injury, and I'm trying to move forward."

Quarterback Andy Dalton seemed to imply that perhaps Glenn and the team hadn't been on the same page, however, per Bengals.com:

"For us, we want everybody that's out there to be ready to go and to give full effort and to be all-in on everything we're doing. If he's up to that and doing exactly what Zac wants and doing what this team is built on, we'll accept him back. We want everyone to buy into what we're doing. I'm not saying he is, and I'm not saying he isn't. You want everyone to be on the same page."

Glenn reportedly isn't expected to play in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, with Taylor telling reporters that the offensive lineman—who went through individual drills on Thursday—needs more practice time before he'll be ready for a game.

"We gotta see some people get through practice before we consider playing him, and that hasn't happened with him," he noted.

Glenn, 30, was traded to the Bengals in March 2018 and started 13 games last season. He was expected to reprise that role in 2019 before his concussion and whatever issues may or may not be going on between him and the team.