Rugby World Cup 2019: Semi-Final Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

England face off with New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday, before Wales meet South Africa a day later.

Oddsmakers consider the All Blacks favourites against an impressive England team at the Yokohama International Stadium in Japan. Meanwhile, the odds also rate the Springbok likely victors against Wales.

The chances of the Welsh have been hit by an injury to full-back Liam Williams. As for New Zealand, the All Blacks have sprung a slight tactical surprise by moving lock Scott Barrett into the back row.

England vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, October 26

Time: 9 a.m. BST/4 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV

Live Stream: ITV Hub. NBC Sports Gold.

Odds

England: +235 ( bet $100 to win $235)

New Zealand: -275 ( bet $275 to win $100)

Draw: +2500

Odds per Caesars.

Wales vs. South Africa

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 9 a.m. BST/ET

TV Info: ITV

Live Stream: ITV Hub. NBC Sports Gold.

Odds

Wales: +245 ( bet $100 to win $245)

South Africa: -290 ( bet $290 to win $100)

Draw: +2500

Odds per Caesars.

England and Wales to Come Up Just Short

Both last-four ties will favour the oddsmakers and result in England and Wales coming up just short. The Three Lions have the tougher draw, with New Zealand typically powerful during the tournament.

A 46-14 hammering of Ireland in the quarter-final offered an ominous warning to England about what this vintage of the All Blacks can do. Yet despite the emphatic win in the last eight, New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen is still willing to tweak a victorious formula.

Hansen will send Sam Cane to the bench and put Barrett in his place, according to BBC Sport's Chris Jones. The change will put Barrett into the lineup with his brother, Beauden, who starts at full-back.

Their work will be crucial in ensuring Richie Mo'unga sees plenty of the ball. Mo'unga took the No. 10 shirt from Beauden Barrett, but their combination will have England chasing shadows at times.

England's Chris Ashton praised the decision to shift Barrett to full-back when speaking on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast (h/t BBC Sport's Mike Henson): "Beauden Barrett attacks every kick, he gets counter-attack ball every time. When the ball goes out the other side of the pitch, Barrett goes to 10 and Mo'unga goes out the back—it's like a match made in heaven."

Sensing attack may be the best form of defense against New Zealand's fluidity, Eddie Jones is planning his own reshuffle in the England ranks. It involves recalling fly-half George Ford, who was dropped for the win over Australia in the last eight, per the Daily Telegraph's Gavin Mairs and Charlie Morgan.

Ford's omission against the Wallabies was more about Jones wanting a "more physical midfield," according to Mairs and Morgan. Yet they both noted how welcoming Ford back into the fold and moving Owen Farrell to inside centre suggest Jones is planning for a "greater emphasis expected to be placed on a kicking game to give England territorial control."

Ford, who excelled during the early stages of the tournament, will make a difference, but New Zealand have the greater quality and will ultimately prevail.

As for Wales, Williams' omission has done coach Warren Gaitland few favours. An ankle problem will force Leigh Halfpenny into action against the Springboks, per WalesOnline's Mark Orders.

The same source noted how Williams' "counter-attacking and pace from the back" have been key factors in the Welsh game.

It's easy to believe Wales will be forced to rely on counters against a South Africa side good enough to overcome the hosts 26-3 in the last round. Winger Makazole Mapimpi will exploit Welsh weakness out wide and help South Africa dominate.

A final between the Springbok and the All Blacks looks the most likely outcome, even though both will be tested in the last four.