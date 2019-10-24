Celtics' Tacko Fall Suffered Concussion Hitting His Head on 'Low Ceiling'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall suffered a concussion when he hit his head on a low ceiling while washing his hands at a practice facility, according to John Karalis of MassLive.

The 7'5" big man did not feel the effects until the next morning when he woke up not feeling well.

Fall did not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers as he remains in concussion protocol. He does, however, expect to be cleared "real soon."

Boston coach Brad Stevens confirmed the rookie may be close to returning to action.

"Very close [to a return] from what I've been told," Stevens told reporters, per Karalis. "But he wasn't going to be active anyway."

After the former UCF star went unselected in June's draft, the Celtics gave Fall an opportunity to prove himself. He responded by putting on a show at NBA Summer League:

He later had a solid showing during the preseason, averaging 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while logging just 9.6 minutes per game.

Fall's size has made him an internet sensation, but there's more to him than that. 2017 All-Star Gordon Hayward recently offered his first-year teammate high praise in an article for the Players' Tribune:

"Here's the thing with Tacko: People see his size, and they see the way crowds respond to him….. and I think, just off of that, there's kind of a tendency to view him as almost this, like, 'novelty attraction.' You know what I mean? But I'll tell you what — after seeing him in practice firsthand: Tacko is legit. Absolutely 10000% legit. Like, when he gets to his spot?? He's a problem. It's that simple. There's nobody in the entire league who is going to be able to stop Tacko when he gets to his spot. Now, is he going to be able to get there consistently?? That's something he's going to have to work hard on. Guys still take advantage of his frame way too often, and get underneath him. But from what I've seen, he has the drive to figure it out. Honestly, the way he's not only come along as a player, but also embraced his popularity and all of that….. I respect it a lot. That takes some serious, next-level maturity. Tacko's earned everything he gets."

Fall is not expected to play in a major role in Boston this season, as he is signed to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old proved during his college days that he can be a force in the paint, cleaning up the boards and altering shots.

Fall will likely spend a good amount of time in the G League this season as the Celtics look for him to develop. He will remain sidelined for the time being, though.