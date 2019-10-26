Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade RumorsOctober 26, 2019
Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors
Cutting through the noise ahead of the NFL trade deadline can be a daunting task.
While names such as Trent Williams have headlined the rumors prior to Tuesday's deadline, Emmanuel Sanders, Mohamed Sanu and Quandre Diggs have already been moved.
More deals will undoubtedly happen after another weekend of play, which will make the trajectory of each team clearer. Contracts that are essentially half-season rentals will appeal to contenders, while rebuilders will want cap space and future-leaning assets.
But the number of rumors will vastly outnumber the actual deals. Let's play fact or fiction with some of the biggest rumblings.
Browns Looking at Nate Solder as a Backup Plan?
The Cleveland Browns would like to add Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams to bolster the line in front of quarterback Baker Mayfield, but they might have to look elsewhere.
According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, general manager John Dorsey is in search of a starting-caliber lineman. He reportedly had been trying to bring in Williams for "basically six weeks," but he's been reaching out to several teams, including the New York Giants, just in case. Nate Solder is an obvious fallback plan.
The 2-5 Giants presumably wouldn't mind unloading Solder's ill-advised four-year deal worth $62 million.
The Browns have the second-most cap space, and taking on Solder's salary is a suitable risk if they think they can still make a run in the AFC North. Considering Greg Robinson may have already been benched, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, some outside help is better than nothing.
Were this another front office, this might not make a ton of sense. But as the Cleveland brass has shown, it's not afraid to make a big deal.
Verdict: Fact
Teams Still Want Melvin Gordon
It almost seemed like fans had heard the last of Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III on the rumors circuit once he returned from his contract holdout.
As if.
L.A. might be open to moving him. According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, teams will "likely make another run" at Gordon, though it's not likely the Chargers will deal him.
It's not hard to see why other squads would be interested in him.
While he's averaged just 2.3 yards per carry this season, he is only 26 years old and has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards combined over the past two campaigns. The Chargers are 2-5 and playing from behind often, meaning game flow keeps Gordon on the sidelines. He has appeared in three contests and never received more than 16 carries in any of them.
Given all this, the Chargers should take the best offer they can get, knowing Gordon is probably gone in 2020 free agency. They won't get a big prize, but it isn't the worst idea to signal they are open to hearing offers.
Verdict: Fact
Jets Could Move WR Robby Anderson
When it comes to wide receivers on the rumor mill, Robby Anderson of the New York Jets isn't the player who comes to mind.
Yet, according to Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers, there is interest around the league for Anderson, and a regime change in the Jets front office could lead to a move.
The 26-year-old wideout has flashed major upside in the past, catching 13 touchdowns over the two seasons prior to 2019.
But the Jets might not be keen on giving up a potential long-term weapon for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Anderson is in the final year of his deal, so a team that trades for him might want to give him an extension, which is something the Jets might want to do themselves.
If they are selling, it would figure to be a poor, fading fit like defensive end Leonard Williams.
Verdict: Fiction
Vic Beasley Jr. Has a Soft Market
Given how the season has been unraveling, it seemed like the Atlanta Falcons would morph into sellers.
That came to fruition when they sent Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots this week, and it appears as though it could just be the beginning.
But one possible trade chip, pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr., has a soft market, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.
It makes sense. The eighth overall pick in 2015 put up a league-leading 15.5 sacks in 2016 but was then limited to just five apiece in each of the next two seasons. He has 1.5 over seven games this year, perhaps suggesting contenders wouldn't see him as a key piece to a run. It doesn't help that he'll be a free agent after the season.
Verdict: Fact
Patriots Had Interest in O.J. Howard
The New England Patriots come up a lot in trade rumors for a 7-0 team coming off a 33-0 win. Clearly, good franchises are relentless in their pursuit of excellence.
According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Patriots had interest in O.J. Howard but were shot down.
Frankly, the Patriots shouldn't be the only team looking into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end. And while the Bucs may not have been willing to part with Howard to New England, they figure to be sellers at the deadline as they careen toward another reset at quarterback.
Howard still has massive upside and potentially two years remaining on his rookie deal. He caught 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons. Given the players the Patriots have cycled through around Tom Brady this year—most recently Josh Gordon went to injured reserve—their reported interest makes plenty of sense.
Verdict: Fact
Chris Harris Jr. Might Not End Up Changing Teams
Denver Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr. is the type of veteran performer every contender should be licking its proverbial chops over as a half-season rental.
The team seems to be in the middle of a lost season and looks like a seller after trading Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Broncos initially had a trade partner set up for Harris, but now it doesn't look like they'll move him. It might hinge on what Denver wants in return, as it has a goldmine of an asset on its hands.
Harris is 30, has a half-season left on his deal and remains one of the most criminally underrated defensive players in the league. This year alone, quarterbacks have just targeted Harris 23 times, and he's allowed only 15 completions, per Pro Football Focus.
He is a proven piece and a Super Bowl champion. It's hard to imagine the Broncos won’t be able to find a deal before Tuesday afternoon.
Verdict: Fiction