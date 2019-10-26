Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Cutting through the noise ahead of the NFL trade deadline can be a daunting task.

While names such as Trent Williams have headlined the rumors prior to Tuesday's deadline, Emmanuel Sanders, Mohamed Sanu and Quandre Diggs have already been moved.

More deals will undoubtedly happen after another weekend of play, which will make the trajectory of each team clearer. Contracts that are essentially half-season rentals will appeal to contenders, while rebuilders will want cap space and future-leaning assets.

But the number of rumors will vastly outnumber the actual deals. Let's play fact or fiction with some of the biggest rumblings.