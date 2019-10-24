If Josh Gordon Is Done in New England, Where Should He Go Next?

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' wide receiver plans are starting to crystallize, and they don't include Josh Gordon.

After the Patriots sent a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday to acquire receiver Mohamed Sanu, their minimal investment in Gordon was no longer necessary. New England placed the 28-year-old receiver on "minor" injured reserve Wednesday and must release him once he's healthy, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Gordon expects to be medically cleared relatively soon. And once the Patriots release him, the man of a million second chances can still help other teams with less-than-certain receiver rotations. In six games this year, Gordon has 20 receptions (from 36 targets) for 287 yards and one touchdown. His 14.4 yards per catch is the second-lowest in his five seasons.

If New England holds on to Gordon beyond Tuesday's trade deadline, he would enter the waiver process instead of automatically becoming a free agent. Teams higher on the waiver priority—which is sorted in reverse based on record—will have first crack at claiming him before he falls to a playoff-caliber squad.

No shortage of teams will show interest in Gordon since the wide receiver market is red-hot prior to the deadline. The Patriots and San Francisco 49ers already landed top targets in Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders, respectively, but multiple other teams are still searching for help.

Gordon is a free agent after this year, which may only increase the interest in him. If one of the league's bottom-feeders make a claim, they can let him sign elsewhere in free agency and potentially acquire a 2021 compensatory draft selection as a result.

So, teams such as the Miami Dolphins—offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea worked with Gordon last year as part of New England's coaching staff—Washington Redskins and so on should be considered in play for that reason alone.

However, a few specific squads still in contention are far more logical fits (and are placed in order based on their current record and waiver priority).

Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz is the Philadelphia Eagles' de facto No. 1 receiver, but he needs more help from those consistently working outside the numbers. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor aren't producing enough. Neither ranks among the league's top 45 in receptions or receiving yardage.

DeSean Jackson continues to nurse an abdominal injury, while second-round rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has two receptions in his first seven contests.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recently addressed the lackluster production from his receiving group, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank:



"There's some good and there's some not so good. ... We are getting some guys open and it's been documented already with drops and different things like that this year. It's still a group that we have a lot of confidence in, a lot of trust, a lot of faith in. We've had opportunities to complete balls down the field we've missed."

A combination of Gordon and a healthy Jackson would change the entire Eagles offense.

Panthers

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

In 2013, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards. While it's been six years since his breakout campaign, coaches never forget.

Who called the plays for that 2013 Cleveland Browns offense? Norv Turner.

Who currently serves as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator? Norv Turner.

The Panthers are interested in adding another wide receiver via the trade market, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon isn't available for trade, but the Panthers should show some interest in him nevertheless. They could pair him with the emerging duo of DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel and make the passing game more potent for whoever starts at quarterback during the second half of the season.

Seahawks

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Due to Gordon's extensive suspension history and substance abuse concerns, teams may take culture into account when deciding whether to place a waiver claim on him.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has created one of the most open and expressive locker rooms in the NFL. Generally speaking, his players are allowed to speak their mind and be who they are. Gordon needs a certain comfort level to be an effective player, which makes Seattle a good fit from a culture perspective.

Furthermore, the Seahawks remain thin at wide receiver and could use more punch in the passing game after tight end Will Dissly landed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon. Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf are an explosive and talented duo, but Seattle's passing attack is lacking beyond that point.

Bills

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills nearly traded for Antonio Brown this offseason before the mercurial wide receiver nixed the deal.

Buffalo clearly doesn't have qualms about acquiring a potential problem child if they can help win games. The Bills dodged a bullet by not adding Brown. They can add another talented option in Gordon at a much cheaper price.

Gordon could help the Bills hedge their bets after a 5-1 start to the season. John Brown and Cole Beasley are playing well. Talented young players such as Duke Williams and Robert Foster, the latter of whom was inactive last weekend, are still on the roster. And the Bills don't need to get into a potential bidding war for A.J. Green or Robby Anderson if they become available.

Gordon is a massive target (6'3", 225 pounds) and would be another vertical threat to capitalize on Josh Allen's arm strength. The Bills could also mine Gordon for information on the Patriots offense since the rivals meet one more time in Week 16.

Saints

Bill Feig/Associated Press

At 6-1 overall, the New Orleans Saints might be the NFC's best squad. However, they're lacking in secondary targets and need pass-catchers beyond star receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara.

Gordon likely won't get slip far enough down the waiver order for the Saints to win a claim, but they should place one nevertheless.

Thomas is one of the NFL's best wideouts. The Saints don't have a true second option, though.

Ted Ginn Jr. fits a certain niche, but his role as a vertical threat is clearly defined. Both Kamara (ankle and knee) and tight end Jared Cook (ankle) didn't play in the Saints' Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Saints are in the hunt for a Super Bowl appearance, and opposing defenses couldn't guard both Thomas and Gordon.

Next

As the reigning champions, the Patriots set the tone around the entire NFL. They're often viewed as infallible regarding personnel decisions since Bill Belichick and Co. have earned that level of trust over two decades of dominance. But not every move works in the Patriots' favor.

Their decision to place Gordon on injured reserve will eventually benefit another squad, as long as he is healthy and remains invested wherever he lands.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.