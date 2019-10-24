NFLPA Backs Jets' Kelechi Osemele, Says It's Not 'Ethical' to Dictate Treatment

Uncredited/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association has come to the defense of New York Jets offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele amid a dispute with the team over the handling of an injury.

The NFLPA issued a statement on the matter on Thursday, saying it was not "appropriate or ethical" for an employer to control an employee's medical care:

According to the New York Post's Mollie Walker, Osemele initially injured his shoulder during training camp on Aug. 5, and he reaggravated the injury while attempting to make a tackle following an interception during Week 3.

He has not practiced or played since then.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that a pair of doctors have recommended surgery to Osemele in order to repair a torn labrum and that the Jets' insurance provider has approved the operation:

The team has not approved the operation, though, as it believes the 6'5", 330-pound lineman can play through the pain. New York has fined the two-time Pro Bowler for conduct deemed detrimental team as he has refused to practice.

He is preparing to file a grievance in order to recoup the money, though he has made it clear that it's his health, not money, that is his top priority, per Walker:

"Honestly, I haven't even been looking [at the fines]. I'm not even concerned about the money, right now I'm concerned about my health. Yes [it is a lot of money], but I've made a lot of money in my career. I'm not one of those people who does s--t for money at this point in my life. My health is important to me, it's really about that."

The eighth-year veteran has a base salary of $9.7 million this season.

Osemele traveled to Boston on Tuesday to receive a third opinion and was once again told surgery was the best course of action. He plans on undergoing a procedure on Friday whether the Jets approve or not.

"I think they're doing the best to do the right thing," Osemele said, per USA Today's Andy Vasquez. "So now that they've done that it's really their decision whether or not they choose to authorize it or not, but I've got to take care of my body, I've got to take care of my health, I've got a family, so I've got to take care of myself."

Osemele is in his first season with New York after being acquired from the Oakland Raiders in March. He is under contract through the 2020 season, in which he is scheduled to make $11.2 million.