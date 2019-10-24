Conor McGregor to Make UFC Return on January 18; Opponent Not Yet Confirmed

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has confirmed he will return to fight in the UFC on January 18, 2020.

McGregor held a press conference in Moscow on Thursday, noting he will be back in action at the start of next year. He was last in the Octagon in October 2018, when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided more details regarding McGregor's comeback and noted Donald Cerrone is the man most likely to face the Notorious at this stage:

