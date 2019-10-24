Conor McGregor to Make UFC Return on January 18; Opponent Not Yet Confirmed

October 24, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 04: Conor McGregor speaks during a press conference for UFC 229 at Park Theater at Park MGM on October 04, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his title at UFC 229 on October 06 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has confirmed he will return to fight in the UFC on January 18, 2020.

McGregor held a press conference in Moscow on Thursday, noting he will be back in action at the start of next year. He was last in the Octagon in October 2018, when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided more details regarding McGregor's comeback and noted Donald Cerrone is the man most likely to face the Notorious at this stage:

    

