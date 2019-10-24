ZOZO Championship 2019: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland shared a one-shot overnight lead at the ZOZO Championship on Thursday.

They carded six-under 64s at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, putting them narrowly ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.

In a field packed with top talent, Rory McIlroy ended the day on two over, one shot ahead of Jason Day and two shots in front of Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after Round 1:

T1. Tiger Woods, -6

T1. Gary Woodland, -6

3. Hideki Matsuyama, -5

T4. Daniel Berger, -3

T4. Sung Kang, -3

T4. Ryan Palmer, -3

T7. Xander Schauffele, -2

T7. Andrew Putnam, -2

T7. Ryo Ishikawa, -2

T7. Billy Horschel, -2

Woods may have finished the day with a share of the lead, but it looked as though he was set for a long day when he opened his rounded with three consecutive bogeys at the 10th, 11th and 12th.

The 43-year-old stopped the rot with a par at the 13th, and on the following hole he found his groove when he drained a 15-foot uphill putt for a birdie.

More gains followed at the 15th, 16th and 18th, leaving him under par at the turn.

Woods' onslaught continued on his back nine, with five more birdies:

The PGA Tour put his round in perspective:

Woodland's round was a little less eventful than his American compatriot's.

A strong start saw him hit four birdies on the front nine at the first, sixth, eighth and ninth.

He grabbed two more birdies at the 14th and 18th in a quieter back nine, but remained clean throughout:

Spieth had a day to forget, though. He cancelled out a birdie at the fourth with a bogey on the following hole, and things got worse for him on the ninth after he dropped another shot at the eighth:

He pulled one back on the 10th, but further bogeys at the 12th and 15th did little to improve his day.

McIlroy went out in one under, but he too saw his card blemished by a dropped shot at the 11th, double bogey at the 12th and bogey at the 16th. He'll hope to build on the birdie he recorded at the 18th in Friday's second round.