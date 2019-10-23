Browns Trade Rumors: CLE Contacting Redskins, Giants, Eagles for Help at LT

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been active on the trade market trying to upgrade the offensive line.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, general manager John Dorsey is "concentrating his efforts" on the Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in an effort to find "starting-caliber offensive tackles."

Per Robinson, Trent Williams remains the preferred target but the organization has made backup plans in case a deal can't be completed.

Williams has been a holdout for the Redskins since training camp, mostly because of a fractured relationship with general manager Bruce Allen and the medical team, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in July.

The seven-time Pro Bowler doesn't plan to play for Washington again despite being under contract through 2020.

This has led Dorsey to actively pursue a Williams deal for the past six weeks, per Robinson, but the other side doesn't want to make a move.

"It's to the point of being a personal thing now between Trent and Bruce," a source said. "I don't think Bruce is going to back down from it now."

One backup option for the Browns appears to be Nate Solder, who remains the starting left tackle for the Giants. The Eagles won't likely trade one of their high-level starters, but backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai could potentially be available.

It's clear Cleveland wants to do something after running out of patience with starter Greg Robinson.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported during last week's bye the 27-year-old has either already been benched or is in danger of it due to his struggles on the field.

The team's offense had high expectations this year due to the presence of Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. and more, but the line has helped hold the team back to this point, allowing Mayfield to be sacked 16 times this season. An upgrade on the line could make things easier for Mayfield and potentially turn things around after a 2-4 start to the year.