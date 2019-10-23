LaVar Ball Launching New Big Baller Brand Website After Alan Foster Dispute

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is "restructuring" Big Baller Brand and will reveal a new website in the aftermath of his legal dispute with former business partner Alan Foster.

According to Denise White, a representative for Ball, the website will be BigBallerBrandInc.com and will include new branding.

White told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

"LaVar Ball has put a great team of seasoned industry professionals in place to move the brand forward with exciting new products along with signature shoes and sportswear under the Ball name. Unfortunately Alan Foster continues to try and leverage the Ball Family name for his own gain. Alan Foster is a convicted felon who served 7 years in jail for defrauding people out of their money. He is a thief and con man and cannot be believed or trusted."

Big Baller Brand has been at the center of a legal fight between the Ball family and Foster. New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball sued Foster in April, seeking damages of more than $2 million and alleging that Foster "conspired to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia," per Shelburne.

In March, Ball said Foster had "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately," per Shelburne and Paula Lavigne.

"I've always believed in the best in people. Regretfully, I put my complete trust in Alan Foster to manage my son's business affairs," LaVar Ball added at the time. "At the end of the day, family comes first, and I support Zo wholeheartedly. Together, we will make this right."

Lonzo Ball had also distanced himself from the brand. He covered over his Big Baller Brand tattoo in March and openly criticized the quality of the brand's shoes during an appearance on Josh Hart's LightHarted Podcast in September.

"Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready. ... If you literally have those shoes from those games, they're exploded," he said.

He added: "I'm like, 'Cool, I can get a quarter in, but that's it.' We [had to] switch them every quarter. And it's crazy because right when I'd switch my shoes, and then all of a sudden I got good again."

However, he said any tensions between himself and his father had since cooled and that he would consider remaining with Big Baller Brand (h/t Christian Rivas of Lonzo Wire):

"It's all good. We got into it, me and my dad, but we cool now—we squashed it. It's always going to be a family brand regardless of whether I go to Nike, or Adidas, or anybody, but I would love to stay. But I've got family now I've got to look out for and if it's not ran the way I want it to be run and not doing what I want it to do, then I've got to move on."

Meanwhile, Foster has countersued, claiming LaVar Ball embezzled $2.6 million from his various holdings. In his lawsuit, Foster said he "seeks to set the record straight, clear his name, expose LaVar's scheme to cover up his theft of over $2.6 million of BBB and BSG's money, and hold LaVar and Lonzo to their contractual obligations," per Shelburne.

It's been a tumultuous year for Big Baller Brand, which will attempt to mend a damaged reputation with its restructuring.