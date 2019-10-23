Jon Jones 'Really Not Sure' When He'll Return to UFC: 'I Want a Super Fight'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States looks on prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones defeated Santos by decision. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn't sure when he'll next be back in the Octagon, noting he wants a "super fight" to get excited about.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time. Since making his return to the sport in December 2018, he's won three fights in succession, the most recent a split-decision success against Thiago Santos.

On Wednesday, Jones conducted a Q&A with his Twitter followers and replied to a question regarding his next UFC fight by saying that he wants a noteworthy opponent to lure him back into action:

                           

