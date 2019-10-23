China Doesn't Air NBA Opening Night Games Amid Daryl Morey Controversy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

Hong Kong supporters protest outside Staples Center ahead of the Lakers vs Clippers NBA season opener in Los Angeles on October 22, 2019. - Activists handed out free T-shirts displaying support for the Hong Kong protests after an NBA fan in Northern California raised enough money to pay for more than 10,000 shirts, according to the organizer who goes by the pseudonym
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

State television in China did not air NBA opening night games following Daryl Morey's tweet in support of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin reported that NBA broadcast partner Tencent only showed the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers—eschewing the New Orleans Pelicans-Toronto Raptors opener.

State television had typically broadcast season-opening NBA games. 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said China pressured the league to have Morey fired after his Oct. 4 tweet, though this was denied by the Chinese government. The league responded by supporting Morey's right to freedom of expression, and he has not been punished.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

