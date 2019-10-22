Hall of Famer, Raiders Legend Willie Brown Dies at 78

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Brown has died, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed on Tuesday according to USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes.

He was 78.

One of the most decorated players in Raiders franchise history, Brown ascended during the franchise's AFL days and continued his dominance after the AFL/NFL merger. He finished his career with five AFL All-Star appearances, six All-AFL selections, four Pro Bowls and four All-Pro appearances while winning three Super Bowl championships.

"He was a Raider," Davis said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

The NFL honored Brown as part of the All-1970s team, and he was listed on the AFL's all-time list. His pick-six against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI is one of the most iconic plays in Raiders franchise history.

Brown, who was close with late Raiders owner Al Davis, said meeting Davis was the best moment of his career. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

“Probably the greatest memory as a Raider is coming to the Raiders, meeting Al Davis in Denver,” Brown said in 2012. “I was playing with Denver and got traded to the Raiders. He took the time to come to Denver, fly in, talk to me about joining the Raiders. That’s probably the greatest moment.”

Brown finished his career with 54 interceptions and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. After retiring from the sport, Brown spent another decade with the Raiders as their defensive backs coach before moving on to coach Long Beach State for a season and Jordan High School in Los Angeles.

The Raiders rehired Brown in 1995 as their director of staff development, a role he held until his death. No cause of death has been announced at this time.