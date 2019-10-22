XFL 2020 Schedule: Full List of Dates, Times, TV Info for Inaugural Season

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Just over three months ahead of its debut, the XFL released its full 10-week schedule and information regarding the playoffs and championship game Tuesday.

The XFL tweeted a look at the dates, times and television information for all 40 regular-season games as well as the three playoff contests:

The opening week of the season will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, which is one week after the Super Bowl in Miami. The first game will see the Seattle Dragons host the DC Defenders followed by the Los Angeles Wildcats vs. the Houston Roughnecks and then the Feb. 9 games will pit the Tampa Bay Vipers against the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks against the Dallas Renegades.

Other notable games include the playoff semifinals Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, as well as the XFL Championship Game on Saturday, April 26, which will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET.

Every XFL game will air on one of ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1 or FS2 during its inaugural season.

The current version of the XFL is a reboot of the original version that lasted just one season in 2001 before folding. Like the old XFL, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is financing the league.

After the original XFL failed, however, the league is seemingly more football-centric this time around with Oliver Luck serving as commissioner and former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley acting as the senior vice president of football operations.

The XFL held its initial draft last week, which saw notable quarterbacks such as Cardale Jones (DC) and Landry Jones (Dallas) get assigned to teams before the start of a five-phase draft broken down into skill position players, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive backs and open.

Among the notable players to get selected were running back Christine Michael (St. Louis), quarterback Connor Cook (Houston), wide receiver Sammie Coates (Houston), tight end Jace Amaro (Seattle), defensive end Kony Ealy (Houston), defensive end Shawn Oakman (Los Angeles) and safety Matt Elam (DC).