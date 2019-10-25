Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett Ruled No-Contest After Groin Shot at Bellator 231

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Jake Hager's fight against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, ended in a no-contest when the AEW star hit his opponent with a low blow in the first round.

As both fighters were locked up against the cage, Hager's knee caught Garrett in the groin and dropped him to the mat. The referee and medical staff briefly examined Garrett before determining he was unable to continue.

Hager, who wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and currently competes for All Elite Wrestling under his real name, entered Friday's bout with a 2-0 record in his first two bouts in Bellator.

The 37-year-old Hager was an All-American wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, which earned him the nickname "The All-American American" in WWE. Hager also spent some time as a backup defensive tackle on the Sooners football team.

Hager signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and remained with the company until his release in 2017. During his tenure, Hager won the ECW, World Heavyweight and United States Championships as well as Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

In addition to working his way into the world of MMA after leaving WWE, Hager joined Lucha Underground as Jake Strong and held the Gift of the Gods and Lucha Underground Championships.

Hager made his AEW debut this month, as he made a surprise appearance on the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite by helping AEW world champion Chris Jericho and joining his Inner Circle stable.

Hager beat J.W. Kiser in his Bellator debut by arm triangle in January and used the same submission to beat T.J. Jones in May.

Based on his name recognition from his time in wrestling and the fact that he was a legitimate star as an amateur wrestler, Hager has already proved to be an asset for Bellator.

Given the nature of how this fight was stopped, a rematch between Hager and Garrett would seem likely at some point in the future.