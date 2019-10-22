Oscar De La Hoya Denies 2017 Sexual Assault Allegation Made in Lawsuit

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxing superstar Oscar De La Hoya denied allegations of a November 2017 sexual assault made in a lawsuit recently filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday a woman, who filed the lawsuit under the alias "Jane Doe" to protect her identity, confirmed a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya but said he became frustrated during one encounter, refused her commands to stop and caused injuries that forced her to visit urgent care.

A representative for De La Hoya released a statement to TMZ:

"A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted 'Jane Doe,' which is completely false.

"Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country's leading sports and entertainment companies—thus a prime target. It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself. We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar's good name and reputation."

The woman states she still suffers from "extreme distress, humiliation, indignation and outrage" as well as "depression, anxiety and related symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder," per TMZ. She's seeking "unspecified damages" in the civil case.

It's unknown whether she ever reported the incident to police to pursue criminal charges.

De La Hoya, 46, is one of the biggest names in boxing.

The California native won championships in six different weight classes during a 17-year professional career that ended with a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

He founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002 and has represented some of the sport's biggest names, including a current deal with middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.