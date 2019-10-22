NHL Rumors: Latest on Jesse Puljujarvi, Josh Ho-Sang Trade Buzz, More

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NHL season is still in its infancy, but it is already clear that some teams are looking to part with players who may not necessarily be fitting as well as they hoped when the campaign began.

Similarly, there are other teams that have started to recognize where the deficiencies exist in their lineups, so they are on the lookout for potential bargains on the trade market in an effort to rectify their issues before the prices go up.

Here is a closer look at a couple of the most intriguing potential trade candidates making the rounds in the rumor mill as well as an upcoming free agent who could generate plenty of interest.

Jesse Puljujarvi

Just over three years removed from getting selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, forward Jesse Puljujarvi's days with the Edmonton Oilers organization may soon be numbered.

Puljujarvi is a restricted free-agent holdout who is playing for Karpat in Finland's SM-liiga. After struggling to find his footing at the NHL level, Puljujarvi is thriving in his native country to the tune of 13 points in 13 games.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes are in need of a top-nine forward, and Puljujarvi is among the players they have inquired about.

Puljujarvi seems like a strong fit for Carolina on the surface since fellow Finns Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen have thrived as members of the Canes over the past couple of seasons.

Aho set career highs across the board last season with 30 goals and 53 assists for 83 points, while Teravainen netted 21 goals and added 55 assists for 76 points last season. He also has nine points through nine games in 2019-20.

While Puljujarvi was drafted to an Oilers team with plenty of dynamic, young talent up front, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, it hasn't translated into big-time production.

In 139 career NHL games, Puljujarvi has registered just 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points. His best single season to date came in 2017-18 when he finished with 12 goals and 20 points in 65 games.

The 21-year-old has been better at the AHL level but still not as dominant as one would think with 37 points in 53 contests.

Trading for Puljujarvi would require the Canes to work out a contract with him, but given his situation with the Oilers, it may not take a ton to pry him away from Edmonton. That could make him a worthwhile gamble for a Carolina team in need of scoring depth.

Josh Ho-Sang

Like Puljujarvi, Josh Ho-Sang is a talented forward and former high draft pick who simply hasn't gotten the job done when called upon in the NHL.

Per LeBrun, the Hurricanes have also kicked the tires on Ho-Sang, which suggests they are hoping to draw some untapped potential out of a formerly highly touted player.

Ho-Sang is a 23-year-old winger who went No. 28 overall to the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL draft after a few highly productive junior seasons in the OHL. Thus far, that has not translated to much success as a professional.

Over the course of three NHL seasons, Ho-Sang has played in 53 games and posted seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points. He has spent more time with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, registering 26 goals and 84 assists for 110 points in 156 contests.

Ho-Sang has not played hockey at any level this season, as the Isles are holding him out of game action at the AHL level while exploring trade possibilities.

Since Ho-Sang can become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, he has more incentive than ever to produce whenever he does finally get a chance to play.

In much the same vein as Puljujarvi and the Oilers, the Isles don't have much leverage when it comes to Ho-Sang since every other NHL team knows that New York wants to part ways with him.

That means he could potentially be had at a bargain price, and that would make him a worthwhile target for a Carolina team that may be able to get the most out of him by putting some talented forwards around him, such as Aho, Teravainen, Erik Haula, Andrei Svechnikov, Ryan Dzingel and Jordan Staal.

Konstantin Okulov

While the Canes are reportedly looking for immediate help in the form of Puljujarvi or Ho-Sang, other teams are playing the long game in hopes of landing a high-ceiling free agent once the KHL season ends.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are considered the co-favorites to sign Russian forward Konstantin Okulov when his KHL contract expires. Johnston noted that the Leafs and Habs are such heavy favorites that other teams are wondering if it is even worth pursuing Okulov.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of his seventh KHL season, including his third with CSKA Moscow. Last season was a true breakout campaign for Okulov with a career-high 20 goals to go along with 11 assists for 31 points in 48 games.

Okulov also posted 14 points in 19 playoff games, as CSKA Moscow won the Gagarin Cup, which is the KHL's equivalent to the Stanley Cup.

Through 18 games this season, Okulov has six goals and eight assists for 14 points, meaning he is on pace for another career year.

If the Leafs manage to sign Okulov, he will join a stacked forward group that already includes Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Skating with any of them would give Okulov a great chance at achieving instant NHL success.

The Canadiens aren't quite as deep up front, but Okulov could thrive alongside the likes of Brendan Gallagher, Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin.

KHL success doesn't always translate to NHL success, but given Okulov's skill set and age, it is easy to see why he will be a hot commodity.