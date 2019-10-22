WWE 2K20: Expert Reviews Roundup and Latest Launch Trailers

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE 2K20 represents the first edition of franchise to be produced without Japanese developer Yukes and solely with 2K's in-house developer, Visual Concepts. And, while the trailers are pretty slick, expert reviews seem very mixed.

Maybe 2K expected disappointment and that's why only Forbes' Brian Mazique and Give Me Sport's Oliver Browning seem to have reviewed the game.

Mazique graded it a 5.25 overall out of 10, while Browning gave its gameplay a seven, its career mode an eight and its showcase a seven.

One of WWE 2K20's latest trailers, "Step Inside," showcases some of its positives: a huge cast, fantastical elements and a cinematic storyline.

Critics have loved how involved female Superstars are in the game and how bold the franchise seems willing to go with its otherworldly energy in the DLC.

But, as noted by Mazique, even those slight upgrades aren't enough to make up for its disappointing gameplay and graphics: "I'd hoped for more in the way of options and new ideas, but that isn't in this year's game ... It feels as if this was a rebuilding year for the WWE 2K franchise."

The career mode seems cool, though and earned an eight out of 10 from Browning. As glimpsed in the MyCareer trailer, you play as a mixed tag team that rises up from high school, past an alternate universe's hellscape and into the Hall of Fame.

The breadth and ambition of the mode may well explain why other elements seem to be lacking.

The best trailer is the game's latest, though.

"Ballroom Brawl" features some hilarious interactions between legendary WWE Superstars in the present day before cutting to gameplay of those same Superstars duking it out in their professional primes.

Once again, it's great to see the depth of this year's roster and that the female Superstars are in on the action. But, in all honesty, it might just be the game's best trailer because it features the least footage of the game itself.

And, in those clips we do see, WWE 2K20 actually does look as fluid and pretty as we hope it could a couple of patches down the line.