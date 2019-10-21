Joe Ingles, Jazz Agree to 1-Year, $14M Extension; Under Contract Through 2022

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 14: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz drives during a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Joe Ingles agreed to a one-year extension with the Utah Jazz that will add $14 million to his contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The forward is now under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Ingles is coming off his best year in the NBA, setting career highs with averages of 12.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

He averaged 11.5 points in a breakout 2017-18 season, shooting 44.0 percent from three-point range. Even after a relatively down shooting year last season (39.1 percent from three), he still ranks ninth among active players with a 40.8 percent rate from beyond the arc.

Ingles is also a difference-maker on the defensive end with 1.2 steals per game last season and 3.6 defensive win shares, which ranked 18th.

That two-way ability and the reliability to play every single game over the past three years helped him exceed his contract value.

The 32-year-old signed a front-loaded contract in 2017 worth $52 million over four years. He will make $12.0 million this season and $10.8 million in 2020-21.

Utah locked down a key piece of its rotation as it enters the season with high expectations. Per Caesars Sportsbook, the squad has 15-1 odds to win the title, eighth-best in the league.

