Dejounte Murray, Spurs Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension Before Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in action during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a four-year extension with point guard Dejounte Murray worth $64 million guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 23-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2017-18 but missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL. He returned for preseason games this month and appears to be close to full strength heading into 2019-20. 

This deal provides some security for a player coming off a major injury and also represents a significant salary increase compared to the $2.3 million owed this season.

As the No. 29 overall pick in 2016, Murray has exceeded expectations by landing a high-priced second contract.

However, the Spurs also get great value for a player they consider a "cornerstone," per Charania. Several agreed with the potential steal the organization received from this deal:

Even with limited offensive production so far in his career, Murray has proved to be an elite stopper on the perimeter. He was named second-team All-Defense in 2017-18 after ranking fifth in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball Reference.

He's already showed this preseason he can be a difference-maker defensively:

If he can continue to progress on the offensive end, Murray can far exceed his new contract.

