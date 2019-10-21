Dejounte Murray, Spurs Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension Before Deadline

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a four-year extension with point guard Dejounte Murray worth $64 million guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 23-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2017-18 but missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL. He returned for preseason games this month and appears to be close to full strength heading into 2019-20.

This deal provides some security for a player coming off a major injury and also represents a significant salary increase compared to the $2.3 million owed this season.

As the No. 29 overall pick in 2016, Murray has exceeded expectations by landing a high-priced second contract.

However, the Spurs also get great value for a player they consider a "cornerstone," per Charania. Several agreed with the potential steal the organization received from this deal:

Even with limited offensive production so far in his career, Murray has proved to be an elite stopper on the perimeter. He was named second-team All-Defense in 2017-18 after ranking fifth in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball Reference.

He's already showed this preseason he can be a difference-maker defensively:

If he can continue to progress on the offensive end, Murray can far exceed his new contract.