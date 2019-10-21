Kyle Allen to Remain Panthers' Starting QB vs. 49ers Amid Cam Newton Injury

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that Kyle Allen would be the team's starting quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with Cam Newton still recovering from his foot sprain.

That follows a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Sunday suggesting that Newton be several weeks away from returning. As La Canfora wrote: "There is a sense that recovery will require multiple weeks more of rehab, practice and increased conditioning given how much time the former MVP has missed and how little physical activity he has been permitted to undertake during his absence."

He added that "it is not an absolutely certainty [Newton] returns as the starter" and that the Panthers "have yet to even begin to discuss the scenario at quarterback, sources said, with Allen still the starter and Newton not cleared to return to a game, and they don't intend to address the situation until that time."

In years past, Newton's starting place wouldn't have even been a conversation. But the veteran quarterback was poor in his two starts, throwing for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception while completing just 56.2 percent of his passes.

Under Allen, meanwhile, the Panthers have gone 4-0 and the second-year quarterback has been excellent, throwing for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 65.6 percent of his passes. To put the disparity in play between the players in perspective, Allen currently has a QBR of 53.5, while Newton's sits at a woeful 20.6.

Allen will have a major test on his hands against the Niners on Sunday, however. San Francisco is 6-0 to start the season and ranks first in yards allowed per game (223.5) and second in points sacrificed per contest (10.7). The 49ers have also been brilliant against the pass, giving up a measly 133.5 yards through the air (best in the NFL), and are tied for fourth in the league in forced turnovers (13).

Oh, and they are tied for fifth in sacks (20). So Allen will be facing a force to be reckoned with on Sunday, and if he lights up the Niners, it will be very difficult to bench him. On the other hand, if he plays poorly, it will be harder to make a case for keeping him as the starter over a former MVP like Newton.

It will be a fascinating decision for Rivera, one way or another, though one he won't have to make just yet.