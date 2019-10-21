Anonymous NFL Exec on Jalen Ramsey Trade: 'The Rams Way Is Just Not Sustainable'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams made a huge splash trading for Jalen Ramsey, but some around the NFL are already wondering if their all-in building style will pay dividends.

"The Rams way is just not sustainable," an NFL front office member told Peter King of NBC Sports. "You cannot pay all those guys in a cap era."

The Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey, who is under contract through the 2020 season. While his salary for next season is a manageable $13.7 million, any extension for the Pro Bowler would likely make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.



Los Angeles has already inked huge long-term extensions with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and Brandin Cooks that will take up a large chunk of their cap moving forward.

