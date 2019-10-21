Tiger Woods Ties Second Behind Jason Day at the Challenge: Japan Skins 2019

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won five skins and $60,000 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Monday, but he was beaten by Jason Day in the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins 2019.

Woods was tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy with two holes to play, but Day won the 17th and 18th to earn a convincing victory over the American, the Northern Irishman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama:

Tiger made a solid, if unspectacular, start to the day's action in Chiba, Japan, the site of the upcoming ZOZO Championship.

He carded consecutive pars as Day took three skins with a birdie at the third.

It proved to be an effective tactic, as the 15-time major winner took his first two skins on the par-three fifth with a sand-save par.

His tee shot had put him in a greenside bunker, but with the other three all finding the water, Woods managed to get up and down to secure himself $20,000:

At the eighth, Tiger got his first birdie of the day to take the lead after the skins were pushed at the previous two holes.

A fine approach to the par four put him within 15 feet, and he drained the putt to add another $40,000 to his tally:

He had a chance to move further ahead at the ninth, but his birdie effort hit the hole and lipped out.

On the back nine, the stakes were raised as consecutive $15,000 holes were halved to make the par-four 12th worth $60,000.

All four players had birdie chances, but only McIlroy could hole out after stinging his approach to five feet, and the 30-year-old joined Tiger at the head of the leaderboard:

On the 14th, one of charity challenge holes integrated into the competition, each player had to choose a single club to compete with.

Woods opted for a four iron on the par five as the hole was halved in pars by McIlroy and Day and the 43-year-old did not need to putt out.

After another half at 15, the par-three 16th was worth $60,000, and Tiger's tee shot gave him an eight-foot putt for birdie.

He found the middle of the hole with a curling effort, but Day also got a two to secure another half.

And it was the Australian who then took the $80,000 available at the 17th with darkness setting in.

Woods' approach went long and hit the stands behind the green, and he, McIlroy and Matsuyama could only make bogey, meaning Day's par was enough to get him to a tally of $110,000:

The jackpot on the par-five 18th meant it was still anybody's game, though, and after a sensational low hook from the trees to just short of the green, Tiger looked in the best shape after two shots.

Day piled on the pressure as he played his third out of the bunker to gimme length, meaning Woods needed to drain his 10-footer to extend the contest.

But he came up short, and it was Day who triumphed after an impressive set of closing holes.