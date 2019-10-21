Jason Day Wins the Challenge: Japan Skins 2019; Final Leaderboard, Prize Money

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Jason Day won The Challenge: Japan Skins 2019 on Monday, seeing off Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama to take home $210,000.

Day won eight skins at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, while Woods and McIlroy secured five and four skins, respectively, but both won $60,000.

Here's the final leaderboard:

1. Jason Day, 8 skins, $210,000

T2. Tiger Woods, 5 skins, $60,000

T2. Rory McIlroy, 4 skins, $60,000

4. Hideki Matsuyama, 1 skin, $20,000

The quartet were competing for a total purse of $350,000 (£281,572). Here's how the prize money broke down per hole:

Holes 1 to 6: $10,000 ( £7,822) per skin

per skin Holes 7 to 12: $15,000 (£11,733) per skin

per skin Holes 13 to 17: $20,000 (£15,644) per skin

per skin Hole 18: $100,000 ( £86,022)

The prize money rolled over each time there was no outright winner of a hole.

Day was the first of the four to win a hole, picking up $30,000 for winning Hole 3 with a birdie after the first two had been halved:

Woods and McIlroy halved the fourth for par, but—despite sending his tee-shot to the bunker—the former left himself a birdie putt from five feet to win the fifth:

Day, McIlroy and Matsuyama all managed birdies on the sixth, meaning the prize money rolled over once again.

Hole 7 saw the golfers team up with rugby legends in a scramble format in honour of the Rugby World Cup.

Woods and Mike Tindall failed to make the grade, but Matsuyama and Bryan Habana, Day and George Gregan and McIlroy and Brian O'Driscoll secured birdies, the latter thanks to a putt from the rugby half of the pairing.

Woods secured a further three skins at Hole 8:

McIlroy got in on the action at the 12th, recording a birdie after a fine shot from the tee that left him with a straightforward putt:

Matsuyama joined him on the scoreboard on the following hole, converting his putt from eight feet while McIlroy lipped-out from six.

Day only needed a par to roar back into the lead at the 17th, adding $80,000 to his purse after three rollovers.

All four players remained in contention to win the day at the 18th, but a birdie from Day saw him almost double his purse and secure victory.