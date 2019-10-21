WWE 2K20: Top Gameplay Videos and Comments from WWE Superstars

WWE

WWE fans have come to expect a certain level of performance from the WW 2K series over the years, seeking out not only continued refinements and a great roster, but also fresh-feeling experiences with new gameplay additions.

WWE 2K20, launching Tuesday, promises both. The roster itself is massive and spans the usual suspects, as well as welcoming newcomers such as Bray Wyatt's The Fiend and Tommaso Ciampa.

Perhaps more interesting than the tweaks to attire, entrances and even new faces are the game modes themselves.

For example, 2K Towers makes a return and the biggest included tower centers on the career arc of Roman Reigns, who shot the following video as promotion:

And the newest 2K Showcase is an aptly named 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution and focuses on Becky Lynch and the Four Horsewomen as a whole:

Topping it all off, though, is a brand new tale weaved by MyCareer, which chronicles the careers of fictional characters Red and Tre in what the game dubs a "20-hour-experience."

The trailer there gives off some big bits of information as to how events might play out:

None of this would mean much if the game didn't boast quality gameplay, obviously. And developer Visual Concepts has taken an interesting stab in this department by revamping the controls, the idea being not only better accessibility but also a removal of buttons that can serve two different functions.

At face value, a fun gameplay video has the same tried-and-true formula feel to it as past iterations:

The bits of Superstar chatter above from names like Reigns are an interesting part of the build to the game's release, too.

After getting announced as one half of the cover alongside Lynch, the former universal champion had plenty to say about the upcoming game.

"As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside 'The Man' Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me," Reigns said, according to the game's official website.

And it wouldn't be a sporting release without some of the game's top athletes reacting to the ratings.

Sasha Banks, one of the Four Horsewomen starring in the 2K Showcase mentioned above, had the following to say about her 80 overall:

Granted, The Boss could just be playing up her character of the moment, but there is probably a large segment of fans who agree with her, too.

And Banks was far from the only Superstar to react in some fashion once they found out about their ratings:

It's not hard to see why fans of the WWE and/or series should be excited here. With what seems like the onset of a console generation's end here, the team behind the game merely needs to keep rolling out updates and streamlining the experience.

Thanks to an in-depth documentary-style topic surrounding Lynch and others, as well as a few bold risks to keep things fresh, 2K20 has the on-paper makings of a hit.