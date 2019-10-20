Chargers' Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler Fantasy Stock, Trade Value After Week 7

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon's fantasy football stock continues to slide after a forgettable showing in Sunday's 23-20 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Austin Ekeler, on the other hand, continues to perform like a fantasy stud for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon ran for 32 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for minus-three yards on three targets. Ekeler was limited mostly to receiving duties and made the most of it, logging seven receptions for 118 yards on eight targets. He also ran for seven yards.

Since ending his holdout and returning to the team, Gordon has been Los Angeles' primary ball-carrier. The results haven't been pretty. After Sunday, he's averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

The offense ground to a halt as well when head coach Anthony Lynn turned to Gordon as the Chargers were driving for at least a game-tying field goal.

Gordon was a Pro Bowler in 2018, and some rust is to be expected after he missed all of the team's preseason. Especially since he's playing for his next contract, one would expect him to get this back on track sooner or later.

Because of that, dropping Gordon would be a rash move. Until he rights the ship, however, putting him in your starting lineup is too much of a gamble. Of course, the week you bench him is when he probably plays like his old self.

Fantasy owners looking to take a risk would be smart to trade for Gordon ahead of Week 8 simply because value will unlikely ever be lower. At the very least, it's worth it to sound out whoever has Gordon on their squad to see what kind of deal they'd accept.

Ekeler, on the other hand, should be considered untouchable unless you're presented with an offer that blows you away.

The third-year running back is showing he can subsist with most of his touches coming through the air, and the longer Gordon struggles the more likely Lynn is to lean on Ekeler.

The Chargers need to ride the hotter hand at some point and leave reputation aside.

Sunday showed the way forward might be elevating Ekeler and marginalizing Gordon a little more.