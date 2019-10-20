Arthur Blank Says He Still Supports Dan Quinn After Falcons' 5th Straight Loss

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arthur Blank isn't budging.

The Atlanta Falcons lost 37-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but the team's owner told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz "I still support" head coach Dan Quinn after the game.

"He dismissed speculation that Quinn might be fired Monday," Schultz added.

Something has to give in Atlanta, as the Falcons have now lost five straight.

Blank also publicly supported Quinn to ESPN's Vaughn McClure following the Falcons' 53-32 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5.

"No," Blank said when asked about whether Quinn's job was in jeopardy. "We've got a lot of football left. This staff has performed before. And my hope is they can fix what needs to be fixed and start winning some games."

While watching the Rams pummel the Falcons, many speculated that firing Quinn would soon be inevitable:

Players, like Blank, expressed support for Quinn:

Quinn, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter, "dodged questions about his future" during his postgame press conference.

To make matters worse, quarterback Matt Ryan was seen leaving the locker room wearing a boot after leaving the game in the fourth quarter with what the team announced as an ankle injury. So, if Quinn does indeed move forward in Atlanta, he might have to do so without his 34-year-old All-Pro.

This is Quinn's fifth season serving as Atlanta's head coach. His overall record is 37-34 with the banner year being the Falcons' 11-5 2016 campaign that took them to Super Bowl LI. There, they conceded a 28-3 to the New England Patriots, who ended up winning the Lombardi Trophy 34-28.

The Falcons made the postseason the following year, losing in the divisional round, but finished 7-9 last season and are well on track to end this season below .500 as well.