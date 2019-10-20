NASCAR at Kansas 2019 Results: Denny Hamlin Earns 5th Win of Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - OCTOBER 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, races Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin capped off a dominant performance with a win in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday.

Hamlin led 153 of the 277 laps en route to his fifth victory of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He held off Chase Elliott amid multiple overtimes down the final stretch.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

