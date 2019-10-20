Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Lions Updated Fantasy Outlook

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Marvin Jones Jr. started the day with one touchdown reception in five games. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions wideout added four more to his total, catching the eye of fantasy players everywhere.

Jones was the headliner for the Lions offense in a 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with 10 catches for 93 yards and the four scores on 13 targets. He outplayed Kenny Golladay, who finished with a disappointing one catch for 21 yards on two targets.

Fantasy players have to be wondering how Jones' big week will impact Detroit's passing game and the fantasy outlook of players like quarterback Matthew Stafford and fellow wideout Golladay going forward.

Stafford finished 30-of-45 for 364 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones himself is an interesting study. He was excellent in his first two seasons with Detroit, catching 116 passes for 2,031 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year, he was limited to just nine games, however, managing 35 catches for 508 yards and five scores.

In his time with the Lions, his touchdowns have tended to come in bursts. His five games with two or more touchdown receptions have contributed to 11 of his 23 total scores. That means Sunday's seemingly random outburst is actually not all that random for Jones.

But history suggests that he won't have many more huge fantasy games like this going forward. Jones remains a nice player to have on your bench and a weekly flex consideration contingent on matchups, but he isn't the Detroit wide receiver you really want.

No, that distinction belongs to Golladay, who came into Sunday leading the team in receptions (24), targets (45), yards (364) and touchdowns (four). He also came into Sunday with eight or more targets in every game. Jones stole the show Sunday, but Golladay is still the main attraction.

As for Stafford, he remains inconsistent this year, with three weeks of 20 or more points in PPR leagues and three weeks of 15 points or less. The Lions have the ability to put points on the board, but at this point in his career, it's best to consider Stafford a QB2 who can start in a pinch or against solid matchups.

Nonetheless, there are better options out there. Outside of deeper leagues, Stafford should be on benches more weeks than not.