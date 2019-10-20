WWE 2K20 Roster: Most Exciting New Superstars Added

WWE

WWE 2K20, launching Tuesday, features one big, impossible-to-miss new Superstar added to the fray: Bray Wyatt's The Fiend.

The Fiend is a huge part of the game's promotion—and rightfully so. Wyatt's character overhaul created some of the year's most memorable segments in the Firefly Fun House and the demonic The Fiend alter ego took over broadcasts and slingshot right into the universal title scene with Seth Rollins.

This year's game has pounced all over the hottest commodity in wrestling and features The Fiend in a prominent role within WWE 2K20 Originals.

WWE 2K20 uses the fun vibes surrounding The Fiend to roll out a WWE 2K20 pack that includes alternate character designs, arenas, creation parts, and both 2K Towers and a new Showcase:

The Wyatt-themed content pack is a way for 2K Sports to introduce the new Originals idea, which will follow a similar pattern as the game's life cycle continues. The themed packs are a way for the team behind the game to keep adding new elements to various places in the game, including tools at the hands of players in the creation suite as well as outright new experiences thanks to towers and otherwise.

But Wyatt is far from the only new Superstar joining the digital wrestling roster this year. As robust as the list of characters in each game is each year, one notable omission from a year ago was Tommaso Ciampa. The NXT Superstar is in, and to say his entrance looks great might qualify as an understatement:

Other newcomers include Buddy Murphy, who has seen some major run lately and put on some "can't forget" matches for fans.

Also notable is the inclusion of Nikki Cross, a major riser in the women's division since her arrival on the main roster. This means pairing her with Alexa Bliss or otherwise is now something fans can do.

Matt Riddle, as well as notables such as Brian Kendrick, Jerry Lawler, Molly Holly, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, also make the cut, rounding out a robust roster with little in the way of holes. Alternate characters such as Bray Wyatt "The Swampfather" and Franken Strowman are part of the Originals pack.

Cross' entrance is true to form, too:

These new characters help form a 200-plus Superstar roster ready to tackle a host of new features.

One is a revamped control system aimed at streamlining the play experience, especially for new players. And 2K Towers makes a big return with a Roman Reigns-centric offering. But rest assured, the whole roster will be put to good use in a variety of challenges thanks to the fighting-game inspired mode.

Cameos are also bound to happen in the newest edition of MyCareer, which goes for a more narrative-based approach with fictional leads. And it should also be fun to see how some of the new additions play into not only the women's revolution theme of the 2K Showcase, but within content packs still set to roll out later.

Overall, WWE 2K20 didn't have many holes when it comes to the roster. The big challenge is keeping up with different attire, entrances and overall vibes surrounding each individual Superstar. But adding mainstays like Ciampa and The Fiend were a must.

In this regard, WWE 2K20 doesn't disappoint.