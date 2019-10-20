Tua Told Alabama's Terrell Lewis 'He'll Be Back' for LSU Game After Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field hurt against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Saturday's 35-13 win over Tennessee with a high ankle sprain, an injury that could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

But the Heisman hopeful is aiming to return to action for the team's matchup with LSU on Nov. 9, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com:

Alabama faces Arkansas next Saturday before having a bye week.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

 

Related

    CFB Rankings: Top 25 After Week 8

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    CFB Rankings: Top 25 After Week 8

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    PSU Firmly in Playoff Mix with Big Win vs. Michigan

    They secured a prime-time triumph and showed exactly how dangerous they can be

    College Football logo
    College Football

    PSU Firmly in Playoff Mix with Big Win vs. Michigan

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Week 8 of College Football

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 8 of College Football

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 15 Texas Avoid Stunning Kansas Upset with Last-Second FG

    College Football logo
    College Football

    No. 15 Texas Avoid Stunning Kansas Upset with Last-Second FG

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report