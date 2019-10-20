Tua Told Alabama's Terrell Lewis 'He'll Be Back' for LSU Game After Ankle Injury

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Saturday's 35-13 win over Tennessee with a high ankle sprain, an injury that could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

But the Heisman hopeful is aiming to return to action for the team's matchup with LSU on Nov. 9, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com:

Alabama faces Arkansas next Saturday before having a bye week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.