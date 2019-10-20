WWE 2K20 Review: Early Scores and Gameplay Videos Before Release Date

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For the first time in a long time, Japanese developer Yukes is no longer a part of the WWE 2K franchise. Instead, former co-creators Visual Concepts have taken over the historic franchise for WWE 2K20. For some, a changing of the guard represents a bump in expectations. For others, change is concerning.

It turns out the consequences lie somewhere in the middle, and the game's early reviews are mixed, to say the least.

Wrestling fans should be happy with WWE 2K20's abundance of characters, customization options and commitment to invoking the spirit of kayfabe in elaborate downloadable content. Wrestling video game fans, on the other hand, will likely be disappointed in a game that, despite its control revamp, is buggy, somewhat awkward to handle and graphically...limited.

WWE 2K20 is certainly an inspired take on the popular franchise, but its execution may leave something to be desired.

As far as review scores go, the options are limited. Like NBA 2K, neither GameSpot nor IGN has a pre-release review out for WWE 2K20. Instead, there are various articles with feedback about the game and a piece from GiveMeSport's Oliver Browning that scores different aspects of it.

Browning gave the 2K20's gameplay a seven out of 10, its career mode an eight and its showcase mode a seven. He was fine with the control remapping, although noting that it will take time to adjust to. And he was impressed with the career mode's creativity and the showcase mode's long-awaited emphasis on female Superstars.

Speaking of female Superstars, check out the gameplay video for a match between Naomi and Mandy Rose. While the character animations look a little buggy at times, it is nice to see the ring's mat and ropes show some more realism than in years past.

For some balance of the force, here's a match between male Superstars Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa.

Overall, the graphics aren't horrible. But they don't seem to be a step above 2K19. Many reviewers were troubled by the plasticity of certain character models in certain moments. At times, Orton and Ciampa seem more like herky-jerky action figures than actual wrestlers.

Stephanie McMahon seemed to get the worst of the character plasticity issues, as GameSpot's Mat Elfring even "saw people in the audience during matches that looked better than her character model." And, as pointed out on Twitter, you should probably just try to avoid looking at Bianca Belair's hair.

Still, 2K20 is a step in the right direction.

The game's gameplay concerns, bugginess and graphic issues can be ironed out—but an ambitious roster (over 190 playable wrestlers) and DLC concepts like the Halloween event that invokes supernatural elements are a true testament to the history of wrestling and the grandiosity of the WWE's kayfabe.

You won't be blamed for sticking to 2K19 while awaiting more reviews or patches, but good things seem to be on the way.