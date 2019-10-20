WWE 2K20 Review: Breaking Down DLC Details and Creation Suite

Don Feria/Associated Press

If you're like most professional wrestling fans, you want to flex the deepest bowels of your creativity and produce obnoxiously wild wrestlers via WWE 2K20's creation suite. If you're like most fiscally conservative people out there, you don't want to drop bank on uninspired DLC for your video games.

Fortunately, 2K and Visual Concepts' WWE 2K20 seems to deliver on both fronts. The game's creation suite isn't a major departure from last year's edition, but it isn't a downgrade. And with more props than ever, that means your opportunities are similarly endless. As for the DLC, if the first Halloween-themed package, WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night, is any indication, kayfabe enthusiasts should be in for a treat.

As summarized by Forbes' Brian Mazique, the creation suite maintains its level of sophistication and expansiveness: "Just know everything that was in 2K19 from a creation standpoint, aside from the delayed CAC, is in and more. We're not talking about groundbreaking additions to the suite, but anything that is added to what was already a great set of options is a plus."

The DLC is what gets us going, though. Without Japanese game developer Yukes' involvement, Visual Concepts lives up to its name by delivering unprecedented conceptual creativity to the wrestling simulator.

Wrestling is extravagant theatre, a world in which oiled bodybuilders don makeup that could inspire contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race and act out storylines befitting the most fantastical Hollywood productions. WWE 2K20 takes that to another level.

The game is released Tuesday, and its "Bump in the Night" DLC is a tremendous ode to the spookiest time of the year. The mode delivers a showcase based on Bray Wyatt, who has become the Swampfather, an otherworldly creature who embodies the swamp and possesses supernatural power.

Kayfabe is a departure from reality, and in video games, that is taken a few steps further. Bray Wyatt exists as The Fiend and as the Swampfather, Finn Balor becomes the Demon King, Randy Orton becomes a reptilian Unleashed Apex Predator and the list goes on. And those horrifying versions of popular superstars all duke it out in Wyatt Swamp and Cemetery Brawl arenas. As for the fans and referee? They are all zombies.

The DLC package does what WWE writers wish they had the means to, and that's a fantastic way to invoke the WWE's creativity and theatricality. There are five storylines for players to enjoy. Those include All Fed Up, wherein the fed-up Sheamus has to duel zombie superstars, and Nowhere to Run, which sees "Twisted" Nikki Cross put Superstars through her own disturbed set of games.

If the WWE could, it would replace their fans, referees and superstars with supernatural zombies and demons for a Halloween event. In WWE 2K20, the DLC dives knee-deep into the swamp of artistry. For more details on the event, check out Worthplaying's full explanation.

We're not sure what the other DLC packages will offer, but we're almost as excited to find out as we are to see what ridiculous created Superstars players can come up with.