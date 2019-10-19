Oregon High School Coach Keanon Lowe Disarms Student with a Shotgun on Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 19, 2019

Footballs sit in a bag on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Keanon Lowe, a football and track and field coach at Parkrose High School in Oregon, disarmed a student who was carrying a shotgun into the school in May. 

ABC News provided the recently released surveillance footage showing Lowe disarming Angel Granados-Diaz and embracing him in a hug.   

Steve Benham of KATU.com in Portland reported Granados-Diaz had been in the midst of a mental-health crisis. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was sentenced to three years probation. 

Lowe told reporters in May he "felt compassion" for Granados-Diaz when the two got into a struggle over the gun. 

"Then it was just me and that student," he said. "It was a real emotional time. It was emotional for him. It was emotional for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over."

.

Related

    Week 8 Predictions 🔮

    B/R's pick for every game this weekend

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Week 8 Predictions 🔮

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Forget, the NBA Is a Business

    @HowardBeck goes in-depth on NBA players' right to avoid ‘international firestorm' of Hong Kong protests

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Don't Forget, the NBA Is a Business

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Use Hot Start to Keep Hope Alive

    ✊ Yanks come back from the brink with big win 🔥 Paxton delivers, offense follows suit 👀 One win away from winner-take-all Game 7

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Yankees Use Hot Start to Keep Hope Alive

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Yanks Ride Early Rally to Game 5 Win

    💪 Hicks three-run HR leads NY to 4-1 win 👀 Force Game 6 in Houston (HOU leads 3-2) ⭐ B/R's fan-voted MVP: James Paxton

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Yanks Ride Early Rally to Game 5 Win

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report