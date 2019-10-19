Oregon High School Coach Keanon Lowe Disarms Student with a Shotgun on Video

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Keanon Lowe, a football and track and field coach at Parkrose High School in Oregon, disarmed a student who was carrying a shotgun into the school in May.

ABC News provided the recently released surveillance footage showing Lowe disarming Angel Granados-Diaz and embracing him in a hug.

Steve Benham of KATU.com in Portland reported Granados-Diaz had been in the midst of a mental-health crisis. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Lowe told reporters in May he "felt compassion" for Granados-Diaz when the two got into a struggle over the gun.

"Then it was just me and that student," he said. "It was a real emotional time. It was emotional for him. It was emotional for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over."

.