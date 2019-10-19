Frank Lampard 'Delighted' with Christian Pulisic, Says 'A Lot More to Come'

OLIVER GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Saturday he was "delighted" with Christian Pulisic's performance off the bench for the Blues in their 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella shared Lampard's reaction to the win that makes it five in a row in all competitions for the improving Blues:

Pulisic was again left out of the starting XI for the match at Stamford Bridge but came on for Mason Mount after 64 minutes with the scores still level at 0-0.

The United States international saw a close-range effort blocked by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka within minutes of his arrival and played a role in the only goal of the game.

Pulisic combined with Callum Hudson-Odoi to set up Marcos Alonso in the penalty area to drive a low shot across goal and past Dubravka on 73 minutes.

The 21-year-old also set up a chance for striker Tammy Abraham. He could have gone for goal but instead squared the ball to the England international, who saw an effort superbly blocked by DeAndre Yedlin.

Kinsella praised Lampard for his decision to introduce Pulisic:

The American's performance will give the winger a much-needed boost after a tough start to life at Chelsea following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has only started three of Chelsea's nine Premier League matches and said in September it was "very frustrating" being on the bench after not featuring in the Blues' 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, per Pro Soccer Talk's Joe Prince-Wright.

The former Dortmund man was also pictured in tears after being substituted during the USMNT's defeat to Canada during the international break, as shown by Mirror Football:

The winger's lack of game time had prompted speculation he could seek a loan move away in January if he continued to struggle for game time, according to James Sharpe at the Mail on Sunday.

Lampard was asked about the rumours ahead of Saturday's match with Newcastle and told reporters Pulisic will not be allowed to leave on a temporary move in the winter transfer window.